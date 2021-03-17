Brian Edward Abrosimo, a convicted child kidnapper who sexually assualted an 11-year-old Langley girl back in 2004, was returned to a halfway house several weeks after a 2020 Christmas Day confrontation (file)

Sex offender who attacked 11-year-old Langley girl goes back to halfway house

Brian Abrosimo was returned to custody for several weeks following Christmas Day incident

A sex offender who attacked a Langley girl in 2004 is back at a halfway house, following several weeks in full custody for violating the terms of his long-term supervision.

Brian Edward Abrosimo was returned to jail following a Christmas Day confrontation with staff at a correctional residential facility (CRF).

Abrosimo, now 58, is serving a 10-year long-term supervision order imposed after he served 14 years and four months for the 2004 abduction of a young Langley girl from a rural Aldergrove road.

He used his van to knock down two children who were riding bicycles along 256th Street, kidnapping an 11-year-old girl, taping her eyes and mouth, and driving her to Surrey, where he sexually assaulted her.

His victim managed to escape from the van and run to a nearby home.

Her friend was left behind in a ditch with cuts, bruises and a broken wrist.

A month before that, Abrosimo had kidnapped, handcuffed, and sexually assaulted a sex trade worker.

READ MORE: Child kidnapper and rapids Brian Abrosimo has release conditions relaxed

A Feb. 24 decision by the Parole Board of Canada, released on Wednesday, March 17, described how Abrosimo, who had been warned “not to have any relationships with any women in the building” was observed giving a gift of an old colouring book to a female CRF resident on Dec. 25.

Told this was not appropriate, Abrosimo, who was working as a kitchen volunteer, “stormed out of the kitchen area while ranting and calling other individuals names.”

That led to an incident with the manager of the facility a few days later, where Abrosimo became “belligerent” and swore at her, which led to his return to prison.

READ MORE: Convicted child kidnapper remains threat to public: VPD

Abrosimo spent several weeks in custody before his lawyer was able to have his supervised release reinstated, arguing that he has been suspended “for emotional instability and not due to an increased risk of sexual re-offending.”

The written decision returning Abrosimo to the halfway house said he will continue to require close supervision, but his risk remains “manageable.”

The board found its “positive” that while he was back in custody, Abrosimo took responsibility for his actions and recognized the need to make changes to his approach going forward.

It termed his supervision plan, which includes “support from a community agency, external controls and special conditions” as “viable.”

Conditions include not going to Langley, Abbotsford or Surrey, no contact with victims nor their families, not to be anywhere children under the age of 18 are likely to be found, such as schools and playgrounds, and not to be in the presence of females under the age of 18.

