A stock photo of a grey Mercedes. (Vancouver police handout)

Sex offender on the lam from Vancouver may be heading for Winnipeg

Police said Joseph Davis has purchased a vehicle and is believed to be heading east

Vancouver police say a 47-year-old convicted sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house this week has purchased a vehicle and may be heading for Winnipeg.

In a news release Thursday, police said Joseph Davis was out on a long-term supervision order earlier this week when he missed his evening curfew. Davis is a fourth-time federal offender serving a four-year sentence for sexual assault.

Since his disappearance, police said he has bought a grey, 2001 Mercedes ML320 and may be travelling east out of B.C.

The license plate on the vehicle may be HB7 41S.

Davis is described as Caucasian, 5’8” tall and about 178 lbs. He has short blond hair, blue eyes and numerous tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing a black rain jacket, blue jeans and work boots, and was carrying a small backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police. If Davis is spotted, people are asked to call 911.

FOR CP:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Joseph Davis (Vancouver police handout)

Previous story
Surrey to submit UBCM grant application for funding to create modular child-care space
Next story
17 charges for man arrested in November following Surrey crime spree

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP investigating second pellet gun incident in Cloverdale

The incidents both happened in February just blocks apart

VIDEO: 63 years in, an upbeat youth pipe band continues to sound off in Surrey

White Spot Pipe Band rehearsals are Monday nights in Fraser Heights

Surrey approves additional 47 taxi licences

In September 2018, the Passenger Transportation Board allowed companies to expand fleets by 15%

17 charges for man arrested in November following Surrey crime spree

Suspect fled, abandoned car found in White Rock

‘Portable explosion’ continues in Surrey, with district predicting $10.7M bill

Surrey Board of Education expects it will need 25 more portables for the 2019-20 school year

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Search crews warn snowmobilers not to do ‘something stupid’ Family Day weekend

Lack of preparation and ‘poor-decision making’ contribute to the high number of rescue calls

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

Sex offender on the lam from Vancouver may be heading for Winnipeg

Police said Joseph Davis has purchased a vehicle and is believed to be heading east

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters in B.C.

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

Most Read