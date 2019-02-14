Sex offender on the lam from Vancouver may be heading for Winnipeg

Police said Joseph Davis has purchased a vehicle and is believed to be heading east

Vancouver police say a 47-year-old convicted sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house this week has purchased a vehicle and may be heading for Winnipeg.

In a news release Thursday, police said Joseph Davis was out on a long-term supervision order earlier this week when he missed his evening curfew. Davis is a fourth-time federal offender serving a four-year sentence for sexual assault.

Since his disappearance, police said he has bought a grey, 2001 Mercedes ML320 and may be travelling east out of B.C.

The license plate on the vehicle may be HB7 41S.

Davis is described as Caucasian, 5’8” tall and about 178 lbs. He has short blond hair, blue eyes and numerous tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing a black rain jacket, blue jeans and work boots, and was carrying a small backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police. If Davis is spotted, people are asked to call 911.

