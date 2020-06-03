Sex offender Danny Depew sentenced in Abbotsford to 2.5 more years

Depew still has child-luring charges before the courts in Ontario

A man with a history of sexually assaulting young girls has been sentenced to an additional 2.5 years in jail for two offences in Abbotsford.

Danny Depew, 52, previously pleaded guilty to telecommunicating to lure a child under 16 and failing to comply with a prohibition order.

His jail term is to be followed by three years of probation.

Depew was sentenced Tuesday (June 2) in Abbotsford provincial court. His charges were laid in Abbotsford last October, and he has been in jail ever since.

Depew’s lifetime prohibition order includes conditions such as: not attending a public park or swimming area where kids under the age of 16 are likely to be present; not working or volunteering where he would be in a position of authority towards kids under the age of 16; and not having any contact with anyone under the age of 16, unless under supervision by a person the court deems appropriate.

Depew still has charges before the courts in Ontario. He was one of eight men arrested in December in an online sexual exploitation investigation by Ontario police.

He was charged with three counts of luring a person under the age of 16 and one count of breaching his probation.

Depew was also the subject of previous public warnings in Calgary.

The Calgary Police Service first warned the public in December 2010 that Depew was being released from prison after serving a 5.5 year sentence for two counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation.

Police at that time said he would be monitored under the high-risk offender program for two years.

Depew’s charges related to his having sex with three teenage girls in 2003 after he lured them to his home.

Calgary police again notified the public in May 2013 that Depew was being released into the community, this time after serving an 18-month sentence for breaching a peace bond.

They said his criminal history included convictions in Alberta for sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, break-and-enter, and causing a disturbance.

He was again being monitored for two years.

Court records in 2012, after Depew pleaded guilty to four counts of breaching his court-ordered conditions in Calgary, indicated that he had been diagnosed with pedophilia and “has fantasies that include sexual sadism.”

“Throughout his past periods of incarceration, he has refused to participate in many sexual offender programs and/or lacked motivation to complete same,” the judge wrote at the time.

