Sex assault update from Surrey RCMP later today

Three women have reported being sexually assaulted in Surrey since Sunday

Surrey RCMP say they will be providing an update this afternoon on investigations into recent sexual assault incidents in the city.

Three women have reported being sexually assaulted in Surrey since this past Sunday.

Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit is leading the investigations to determine if there are any links between the incidents.

In the first incident, police say a woman was allegedly assaulted Sunday morning at about 5:15 a.m. Surrey RCMP say a woman walking down the street near 144th Street and 76th Avenue was “grabbed by the arm and groped by a male suspect who passing in the opposite direction.”

The woman fought back, and the suspect fled.

The suspect in that case has been described as a South Asian male, about 30-years-old. He is about 5’7” tall with a medium build and short facial hair. Police say he may be associated to a brown or grey sedan.

Then, around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, May 21, a woman walking east on 72nd Avenue at 134 Street was grabbed from behind an sexually assaulted by an unknown man, police say.

The suspect is described as a 5’10” South Asian man between 35 and 40 years of age, with medium length hair and a clean shaven face.

Later on Monday, some time between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., a woman told police she was sexually assaulted while sleeping in her car, at Tannery Park located at 10761 Dyke Road.

Police say a woman was asleep inside her vehicle when a man got in and sexually assaulted her. The man took off and drove away in an older model red car after the victim managed to honk her car’s horn during the assault.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, between 50 to 60 years old, with a medium build. In a release, police say he is balding and has white hair that is “curling at the ends” and patchy facial stubble.

The update from police is expected at a 2 p.m. press conference.

