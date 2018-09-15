Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Metro Vancouver

Between 15 and 25 milimetres of rain expected to fall each hour in some areas

Unsettling weather in parts of the Lower Mainland have prompted a severe thunderstorm warning from Environment Canada.

The national forecaster said downpours of 15 to 25 millimetres per hour, as well as pea-sized hail, are expected to fall starting Saturday afternoon in Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Langley.

Yesterday evening, Maple Ridge got hit with an unexpected storm that brought torrential rainfall and snow in some areas, causing localized flooding and damage to buildings.

The national forecaster warned that heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads.

