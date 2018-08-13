Several escape from Surrey house fire Monday morning

A witness at the scene in Bridgview said a man broke into the home to wake up residents and get them out

The scene of a house fire in Surrey’s Bridgeview neighbourhood on Monday (Aug. 13). (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Several people escaped a house fire in Surrey’s Bridgeview neighbourhood on Monday morning.

Surrey fire crews responded to the blaze, in the 12400-block of 114th Avenue, around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 13.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said several people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, “including at least one man who broke into the home and awaken people and got them out of the house.”

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey Fire Service for more details.

More to come.



