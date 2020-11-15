Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Several COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Surrey, White Rock since Wednesday

Outbreaks have occurred at care centres, schools and a workout facility

Since Wednesday, Fraser Health declared a number of COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care centres, schools and a workout facility in the Surrey area.

New outbreaks announced by Fraser Health since Nov. 11 include Peace Portal Seniors Village (15441 16 Ave.), The Harrison at Elim Village (9067 160 St.), Dr. Al Hogg Pavilion (15521 Russell Ave., White Rock), Platinum Athletic Club (7635 King George Blvd.), Cambridge Elementary (6115 150 St.) and Jarvis Elementary School (7670 118 St., Delta).

Locations where outbreaks have been declared over include CareLife Fleetwood (8265 159 St.), Rosemary Heights Seniors Village (15240 34 Ave.), and Surrey Memorial Hospital (13750 96 St.).

While the schools and Platinum Athletic Club have been closed, COVID-19 safety measures have been put in place at the long-term care centres, Fraser Health said.

Measures can include:

– Staffing levels maintained to provide resident care.

– Visitors are restricted throughout the facilities.

– Staff and residents movement has been restricted.

– Cleaning and infection control measures enhanced.

– Residents, families, staff are being notified.

-Twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents.

“During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at each site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents,” Fraser Health said in a release.

