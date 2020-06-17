Seven guns seized in Lower Mainland police raids

RCMP officers also found drugs and almost $9,000 in cash

Langley RCMP seized suspected drugs and cash, along with guns, during a recent search in Surrey. (Langley RCMP)

Langley Mounties seized seven guns, more than half a kilogram of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, and almost $9,000 in cash in a recent search warrant on two Surrey properties.

An ongoing investigation led the Langley RCMP Serious Crime, Drug Section, and Strike Force units to the two properties in the 15000 block of 72nd and 76A Avenue on May 20, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the local detachment.

Police seized two pistols and five long guns. All of them were functional firearms, Largy said. It is unknown if any of them were obtained illegally.

They also found baggies of white powder, including a significant amount of it packed in small twists of plastic, apparently ready for street-level sale.

It’s suspected the drugs are cocaine and fentanyl, but tests are still being carried out, said Largy.

There have been no arrests in the case yet, and the matter remains under investigation.

“We are very pleased we were able to gather enough evidence to support search warrants for these residences,” said Supt. Murray Power, officer in charge of the Langley RCMP. “The seizure of these items will likely have a disruptive effect on some criminal activity in the Lower Mainland.”

