Langley RCMP seized suspected drugs and cash, along with guns, during a recent search in Surrey. (Langley RCMP)

Seven guns seized in Lower Mainland police raids

RCMP officers also found drugs and almost $9,000 in cash

Langley Mounties seized seven guns, more than half a kilogram of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, and almost $9,000 in cash in a recent search warrant on two Surrey properties.

An ongoing investigation led the Langley RCMP Serious Crime, Drug Section, and Strike Force units to the two properties in the 15000 block of 72nd and 76A Avenue on May 20, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the local detachment.

Police seized two pistols and five long guns. All of them were functional firearms, Largy said. It is unknown if any of them were obtained illegally.

They also found baggies of white powder, including a significant amount of it packed in small twists of plastic, apparently ready for street-level sale.

It’s suspected the drugs are cocaine and fentanyl, but tests are still being carried out, said Largy.

There have been no arrests in the case yet, and the matter remains under investigation.

“We are very pleased we were able to gather enough evidence to support search warrants for these residences,” said Supt. Murray Power, officer in charge of the Langley RCMP. “The seizure of these items will likely have a disruptive effect on some criminal activity in the Lower Mainland.”

The matter remains under investigation.

DrugsLangleyLangley RCMPstreet drugsSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Langley RCMP seized suspected drugs and cash, along with guns, during a recent search in Surrey. (Langley RCMP)

Langley RCMP seized suspected drugs and cash, along with guns, during a recent search in Surrey. (Langley RCMP)

Langley RCMP seized suspected drugs and cash, along with guns, during a recent search in Surrey. (Langley RCMP)

Langley RCMP seized five long guns and two pistols during two recent searches in Surrey. (Langley RCMP)

Previous story
Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion
Next story
Hundial calls for accountancy firm to pore over Surrey policing transition plan

Just Posted

Hundial calls for accountancy firm to pore over Surrey policing transition plan

But mayor denies his request, deeming it out of order

UPDATE: Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death woman dropped off at hospital

RCMP attempting to trace woman’s movements prior to time she was injured

Surrey musician realizes a dream with ‘Double Life,’ even as pandemic ruins plans

‘It’s always bothered me that I never gave (recording music) a try,’ says Cat Levan

Surrey hires five bylaw enforcement officers

Four have been appointed as Community Patrol Officers effective from May 1, 2020 until September 15, 2020

Call strengthened for City of Surrey to nix ‘Parking to Patio’ fees

Surrey Economic Recovery Coalition asks city to give businesses a chance

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Seven guns seized in Lower Mainland police raids

RCMP officers also found drugs and almost $9,000 in cash

B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Officials are expecting to see a mix of in-class and online learning in September

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Aunt of Chantel Moore runs virtual relay on Haida Gwaii for MMIWG

Brenna Kowalchuk was also inspired by another Haida Gwaii woman who ran for MMIWG, Zoey Collinson

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer

Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Most Read