An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)

Seven community members named to Surrey’s new police board

They’ll join the mayor of Surrey as chair and a municipal council appointee

The provincial Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General has announced the members of Surrey’s new police board, as part of the city’s transition from the RCMP to a municipal police department.

“The lieutenant governor in council has appointed seven community members under section 23(1)(c) of the Police Act to the City of Surrey’s municipal police board, joining the mayor of Surrey as chair and a municipal council appointee to complete the nine-person board,” the ministry said in a news release Monday (June 29).

The seven community members are Chief Harley Chappell (elected Chief of the Semiahmoo First Nation), Cheney Cloke (director, Fraser Health Authority), Elizabeth Model (CEO, Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association), James Carwana (mediator and arbitrator), Jaspreet Sunner (lawyer and labour relations representative, Hospital Employees’ Union), Manav Gill (manager, clinical operations, Fraser Health Authority) and Meena Brisard (regional director, Canadian Union of Public Employees).

• RELATED STORY: Help wanted: Surrey Police Board executive director, members

The board will be responsible for “setting the direction and strategic priorities” of the Surrey Police Department, to replace the Surrey RCMP.

• READ ALSO: Province releases long-awaited 455-page report on Surrey’s police transition.

The ministry says that following “an extensive assessment and screening process,” members of the board were chosen “by aligning individual skills, competencies and attributes with the needs and responsibilities of the board and to reflect the diversity of the community.”

Initial appointments will range from 12- to 18-month terms.

“Under the Police Act, the board is required to establish and oversee the Surrey Police Department and is subject to oversight by the director of police services, who has a statutory responsibility to superintend policing in B.C.,” the ministry says in a news release.

The board has four main governance functions, including employing the police and civilian employees, providing financial oversight for the police department, establishing policies and directions for the department, and managing service and policy complaints against the department.

A next step in the City of Surrey’s transition plan will be for the new board to hire a chief constable. “Ministry staff will work with the board to assist in the transition process, including providing an orientation and training session in the coming weeks.”

In 2018, Surrey city council voted unanimously to terminate their agreement with the RCMP and transition to a municipal police department, in accordance with their authority under the Police Act.

In a news release Monday, the National Police Federation (NPF) called on the Surrey Police Board “to finally address key unanswered questions about Mayor Doug McCallum’s costly transition plan.”

“Now that the Surrey Police Board is in place, members of the public will finally get some answers about this costly plan,” NPF president Brian Sauvé stated. “Ever since the transition was announced, members of the public have been left in the dark about the true cost of the plan, as well as key details that could have a serious impact on public safety in Surrey.”

Sauvé said the NPF has a number of questions that the Surrey Police Board needs to answer as the body accountable to Surrey residents on matters of policing, including the true cost of the transition plan, infrastructure, recruitment options and the impact of COVID-19 on the transition costs.

Sauvé underlined that the decision by the provincial government to appoint members of the Surrey Police Board “does not bind the provincial government to Surrey’s police transition. Section 23 of the Police Act provides the Minister with an ongoing authority to withhold or withdraw approval for the transition.”

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Ejection seat tangled with parachute in 2019 Snowbirds crash: investigators

Just Posted

Army and Navy gifts truckloads of food to Cloverdale food bank

COVID-19 demand outstrips supply at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Seven community members named to Surrey’s new police board

They’ll join the mayor of Surrey as chair and a municipal council appointee

South Surrey lawn-sign campaign seeing success

Organizers of ‘Say Thanks Surrey’ says student-led initiative is expanding

Winners named in Surrey’s ‘Arts 2020’ juried contest, an online-only showcase this summer

‘We had more than 100 artists enter this year,’ says Arts Council of Surrey president

Missing five-year-old Surrey girl found safe

Gabriella Antao has been located and is safe, police say

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Pleasure craft overturns Sunday afternoon between Nanaimo and Sechelt

Bus driver allegedly threatened with noose; TransLink, police launch investigation

Bus operator Ramgoat Buckaman said he was “dumbstruck” by the passenger’s words

Most Read