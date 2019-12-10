(Black Press Media files)

Seven arrested in 20-man fight between rival gangs in Vancouver

Seven men were arrested but have since been released with no charges filed

A 20-man brawl that left four with stab wounds in Vancouver this weekend was the result of a dispute between two gangs, Vancouver police said Tuesday.

The fight, which broke out in Yaletown around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, started when gangster got into an “altercation” inside a restaurant that spilled onto the street.

Seven men were arrested but have since been released with no charges filed. However, police said the investigation is ongoing and they expect charges will be laid.

Anyone with information about this incident, or cell phone video of the fight, is asked to call the Vancouver police at 604-717-2541 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Four men in hospital after early morning Vancouver stabbing

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Abbotsford man was ‘unintended victim’ of 2018 fatal shooting, police say
Next story
Police say they’ve identified suspects in Bradley Kline homicide in Surrey

Just Posted

UPDATE: Surrey getting a new hospital, in Cloverdale

Premier John Horgan said the ‘brand new hospital’ will be built near Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Police say they’ve identified suspects in Bradley Kline homicide in Surrey

Kline, 26, was found dead at 7055 144A St. on Dec. 7, 2018

Star time for Surrey actor in ‘Snow White’ panto play

Royal Canadian Theatre Company presents a twist on Disney script at Surrey Arts Centre this month

$2,000 fine for owner of now-closed South Surrey fish store

‘Increased scrutiny’ for Seven Seas Fish Co. for next three years

15-year-old charged following threat to South Surrey high school

Police announce pair of teens arrested for Nov. 14 incident at Elgin Park Secondary

‘We must act’: Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges

Trump insisted he did nothing wrong

Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft

Man had only ‘minor injuries,’ police said

Seven arrested in 20-man fight between rival gangs in Vancouver

Seven men were arrested but have since been released with no charges filed

SkyTrain strike averted after ‘eleventh-hour deal’ reached

CUPE 7000 says ‘marathon bargaining session’ led to tentative agreement with BC Rapid Transit

China hints at national security trials for 2 Canadians detained for one year

The two Canadians’ detention is largely seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei exec

B.C. seaplane company set to test the first commercial electronic plane

The plane is powered by a 750 horsepower electric motor

Fireballs to fill the sky Friday for brightest meteor shower of the year

Geminid meteor shower features colourful, brighter, longer shooting stars

Province sues over sailing incident that killed teen with disabilities

Gabriel Pollard, 16, died from injuries after marine lift failed

Hope’s illicit drug death rate rivals Vancouver

Small Fraser Valley district listed among top five per capita in B.C.

Most Read