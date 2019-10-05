First responders on scene of a crash at the intersection of 133rd Street and Old Yale Road Friday (Oct. 4). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Serious, potentially life-threatening injuries in Surrey crash

Police closed road for several hours

There are “serious and potentially life threatening” injuries following a crash in Whalley Friday night (Oct. 4).

Police responded to a two-car collision at the 133rd Street and Old Yale Road intersection just after 8 p.m., according to a Surrey RCMP release.

Police said “serious and potentially life threatening injuries have been sustained” as a result of the crash.

Old Yale Road, between 132nd Street and University Drive, was closed for several hours while police investigated, the release states. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said a Mercedes was driving westbound on Old Yale Road when it crashed into the other car, sending the vehicle into a fence.

The freelancer said firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free two occupants.

READ ALSO: Surrey firefighters use Jaws of life to free two people after vehicle collision, Sept. 29, 2019

The investigation, which is in its early stages, is ongoing.

Police are looking for witnesses who saw the crash or saw the vehicles before the collision, as well as dash-cam video.

People are asked to contact police at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: Rollover crash in South Surrey leaves on in critical condition, July 22, 2019


