One man was reportedly taken to hospital with stab wounds following a fight around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, near the Sandman Inn near 202 Street and 88 Avenue.

Langley RCMP Sgt. Suman Minhas would not confirm reports of a stabbing, describing what happened late Friday night as a “serious incident” that was under investigation by police.

Minhas said more information would be released later in the day.