A woman is said to have suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision on Vedder Mountain Road near Giesbrecht Road Saturday morning. Shane MacKichan/Submitted photo

Serious head-on crash closes Vedder Mountain Road in Chilliwack

The road is expected to be closed for several hours after the collision Saturday morning

A woman has suffered serious injuries after a head-on collision between an eastbound SUV and a westbound car Saturday morning.

Chilliwack RCMP, fire department and paramedics were called to the scene at Vedder Mountain Road and Giesbrecht Road at around 8:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

The female driver of the car is said to have suffered serious injuries, while the other driver suffered only minor injuries, though the extent of the injuries has not yet been confirmed by officials.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours as RCMP and collision analysts investigate.

U.S. researchers end their active search for sick orca J50
Man arrested in Vancouver after allegedly failing to stop at border

