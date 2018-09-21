Fatal crash on Highway 17 in Delta

A fatal crash on Highway 17 led to traffic closures along the main road Thursday night.
A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the single-vehicle collision happened when a pick-up truck was travelling northbound on the highway, at the Highway 17A off-ramp, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 20).
Delta Police investigating a fatal collision on Hwy 17 at DeltaPort. Please avoid the area and be patient.@deltapolice @CstUsipiuk pic.twitter.com/ueCq4apZqB
— Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) September 21, 2018
Footage from the scene shows a mangled white truck that appears to have slammed into a barrier.
It was raining at the time of the incident.
The Now-Leader has contacted Delta Police for more details.
More to come.