The scene of a serious crash along Highway 17 in Delta on Sept. 20. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Fatal crash on Highway 17 in Delta

Footage from the scene shows a mangled white truck that appears to have slammed into a barrier

A fatal crash on Highway 17 led to traffic closures along the main road Thursday night.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the single-vehicle collision happened when a pick-up truck was travelling northbound on the highway, at the Highway 17A off-ramp, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 20).

Footage from the scene shows a mangled white truck that appears to have slammed into a barrier.

It was raining at the time of the incident.

The Now-Leader has contacted Delta Police for more details.

More to come.

Previous story
Students asked about the positive effects of residential schools
Next story
Permit to give B.C. deer birth control on hold until consultation with First Nations

Just Posted

BC Housing withdraws application for Cloverdale supportive housing

Application withdrawn, open house cancelled following community opposition

Risk of thunderstorm this afternoon for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

A special weather statement calls for heavy rain and wind over the next 48 hours

Fatal crash on Highway 17 in Delta

Footage from the scene shows a mangled white truck that appears to have slammed into a barrier

One man dead after crash at Highway 10 and 152 Street in Surrey

Pedestrian hit by two vehicles: Surrey RCMP

‘Respected’ teammate asked to lead Langley-based Vancouver Giants

Jared Dmytriw leadership on and off ice drove decision to put a ‘C’ on his jersey, coach said.

Fashion Fridays: Rock some animal print

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

5 to start your day

National forecaster issues rainfall warning, three crashes in Metro Vancouver overnight and more

Burnaby RCMP investigating ‘serious’ rollover crash

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, police said a truck crashed closing Lougheed Highway

Legal society poster seeks complainants against two cops on Downtown Eastside

Pivot Legal Society became aware of allegations made against the officers after a video circulated

Jury to deliberate in case of Calgary man accused of murdering woman

Curtis Healy could be convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter

House arrest for man who abused disabled B.C. woman, then blamed her

‘Groomed complainant’ and ‘violated position of trust,’ judge says

Liberals want to know what Canadians think of legalized weed

The federal government will comb social media for Canadians’ pot-related behaviour

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen boasts of aiding Mueller investigation

Cohen could provide information on whether Trump’s campaign co-ordinated with Russians

Landslide forces evacuations of Philippine villages

More than 1,200 people in villages near the landslide-hit area were forcibly moved by authorities

Most Read