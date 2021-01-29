Serious crash in Surrey shuts down part of Highway 10

Traffic along Highway 10 in Newton is being diverted Friday evening (Jan. 29) after a serious crash.

Around 4:25 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision near 152nd Street and Highway 10, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

Police said initial indications are that it was a head-on collision, “with potentially serious injuries.”

Surrey RCMP said all westbound traffic on Highway 10 is being diverted at 168th Street, while eastbound traffic on Highway 10 is being diverted at 148th Street.

On 152nd Street, northbound traffic is being diverted at 54A Avenue, while southbound traffic is being diverted at Panorama Drive.

#BCHwy10 – A multi vehicle incident has the westbound lanes blocked just before 152nd St. Traffic is being detoured via 64th Ave. Crews are en route, assessment in progress. Please plan your route accordingly and pass with care. #SurreyBC — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) January 30, 2021

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Traffic in the area will be affected for an “undetermined time” as officers continue their investigation, police said.

While the investigation is in its early stages, Surrey RCMP said police are looking for witnesses who saw the crash to contact the Surrey RCMP. Investigators are also looking for any available dash-cam video.

Anyone with more information about this incident, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



