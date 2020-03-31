Police have closed 152 Street between Colebrook Road and 40 Avenue following a serious collision. (Brenda Anderson photo)

‘Potentially life-threatening’ injuries in South Surrey crash

152 Street closed in both directions between Colebrook Road and 40 Avenue

Police say one driver suffered potentially life-saving injuries in a South Surrey collision this morning (March 31) near the intersection of 152 Street and 40 Avenue.

According to a news release, Surrey RCMP were alerted to a crash involving two vehicles just before 9 a.m. The second driver suffered serious injuries, it notes.

Police remain on the scene, and 152 Street has been closed between Colebrook Road and 40 Avenue in both directions while the detachment’s Collision Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis Response Section investigate.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

“These closures are expected to remain in place for several hours,” the release adds.

An earlier tweet from the City of Surrey’s traffic Twitter account, just before 9 a.m., advises motorists to “consider using King George Blvd to go into and out of South Surrey.”

car crashSurrey

