A serious crash on Highway 1 near 232 Street closed the freeway to eastbound traffic on Thursday evening. One person was airlifted to hospital. Traffic is once again moving along the highway, but at one point it was backed up almost as far as 200 Street. Shane MacKichan photos

Serious crash closes Highway 1 at 232 Street

One vehicle burst into flames, victim airlifted to hospital following Thursday evening collision

A serious crash that appeared to involve a head-on collision between two cars on Highway 1 near 232 Street closed the highway temporarily to eastbound traffic on Thursday evening.

It is unclear how the collision, which happened shortly after 7 p.m., occurred, but the impact caused one of the vehicles to burst into flames.

One patient was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

A second, minor crash occurred shortly afterward in the westbound lanes.

Eastbound traffic was blocked for a period of time, backing up traffic almost as far as 200 Street.

The latest report is that vehicles are once again being allowed through, however drivers are advised to expect delays.

 

