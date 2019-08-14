Surrey RCMP on scene at a Cloverdale collision on Wednesday, Aug. 14. (Shane MacKichan)

UPDATE: Serious collision shuts down 64th Avenue in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigative Team on site

Updated Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 4:14 p.m.

Surrey RCMP have closed a portion of 64th Avenue in Cloverdale following a serious motor vehicle collision.

On Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 14), shortly after 2 p.m., Surrey RCMP stated that officers had closed down 64th Avenue in both directions between 168 Street and 176 Street. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A Black Press Media freelancer at the scene reported that the collision occurred between a Jeep Wrangler and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital, and Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team was called to the scene.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman dodges ‘fake cop’ scam that used husband’s phone number
Next story
U.S. couple donates $10,000 to Terrace search team to thank them for late son’s recovery

Just Posted

UPDATE: Serious collision shuts down 64th Avenue in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigative Team on site

UPDATE: Cloverdale Tritons need community support for ‘Miracle Swim’

Team gives one last call for swimmers’ fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital

Men wanted on Canada-wide warrants believed to be in Surrey, possibly in black BMW, police say

Sought are Shakiel Singh Basra and Amarpreet Singh Samra

Operator of Surrey daycare program for teen parents gets extension to vacate

School district dropped charity as operator of long-running program, which prompted Options to sue

Double-decker buses rolling into Surrey, Delta and Richmond this fall

TransLink offering chance to see one of the buses at the PNE from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

U.S. couple donates $10,000 to Terrace search team to thank them for late son’s recovery

The body of Warren Sill, 26, was found 80 kilometres east of Terrace in 2012

Family of innocent boy killed in brazen Vancouver shooting issues plea for information

Alfred Wong, 15, was fatally struck by a stray bullet after his family drove through exchange of gunfire

Employer groups drop out of WorkSafeBC review in protest

NDP government’s reviewer ‘biased, exceeding mandate’

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Cause of death unknown in Langley teens suspected overdose at skate park: father

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Detained ISIS supporter may be released in Enderby, B.C.

Former refugee Othman Ayad Hamdan may be released to Enderby while awaiting deportation

Putrid pile of crabs found rotting in Maple Ridge farmer’s field

More than 320 kilograms festering for weeks

Most Read