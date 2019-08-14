UPDATE: Serious collision shuts down 64th Avenue in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP on scene at a Cloverdale collision on Wednesday, Aug. 14. (Shane MacKichan)

Updated Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 4:14 p.m.

Surrey RCMP have closed a portion of 64th Avenue in Cloverdale following a serious motor vehicle collision.

On Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 14), shortly after 2 p.m., Surrey RCMP stated that officers had closed down 64th Avenue in both directions between 168 Street and 176 Street. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A Black Press Media freelancer at the scene reported that the collision occurred between a Jeep Wrangler and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital, and Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team was called to the scene.



