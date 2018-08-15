Serious collision in South Surrey

One to hospital with serious injuries; 16 Avenue remains closed

16 Avenue is closed between 176 Street and 184 Street in South Surrey due to a crash. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey RCMP have closed 16 Avenue between 176 and 184 streets, following a serious collision on the South Surrey thoroughfare.

We're on scene of a serious motor vehicle collision. 16th Avenue is closed between 176 Street and 184 Street. Please use alternate routes. @SurreyTraffic pic.twitter.com/4hhNTXZWi5 — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) August 15, 2018

According to a news release issued at 12:15 p.m., the collision occurred near 182 Street at around 9 a.m. It involved a commercial truck and a car.

“Initial reports indicate that the commercial truck was travelling eastbound and the passenger car was travelling westbound when the collision occurred,” the release states. “The driver and lone occupant of the car was taken to hospital in serious condition. The driver and lone occupant of the commercial truck had minor injuries and remained on scene.”

The road will remain closed “for an undetermined amount of time” as police investigate circumstances of the collision, the release adds.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.