Emergency crews arrived to the accident site at 5:30 p.m. and CPR was seen being performed. (Curtis Kreklau photo.)

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in bridge collision with pick-up truck in Mission

Highway for several hours Tuesday night due to crash

A collision between between a motorcyclist and a pick-up truck on Mission’s Dewdney Bridge Tuesday night has left one man dead.

The bridge was closed for several hours last night due to the crash.

Emergency crews arrived on scene at around 5:30 p.m. The motorcycle rider had serious injuries and CPR was seen being performed.

BC Coroners Service has confirmed the motorcyclist, a man described as being in his 50s, died as a result of the crash.

“I can confirm the coroner service is in the very early stages of its investigation,” said Andy Watson, communications manager for BC Coroners Service.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Mission RCMP for further details.

More to come.

