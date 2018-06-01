Sketches of a suspect released by Surrey RCMP following recent attacks in the city. (file)

Serial sex assault suspect nabbed in Surrey, then released by police

Surrey RCMP say an adult male was arrested Sunday (May 27) in connection with four incidents

A suspect has been arrested in a series of recent sexual assaults in Surrey.

RCMP say an adult male was arrested Sunday (May 27) in connection with four incidents of sexual assault on April 24, May 20, May 22 and May 26.

“He has been released from custody as the investigation continues and information is gathered for submission to the BC Prosecutions Service,” according to a Surrey RCMP release Friday morning.

The release says police received a report of an assault in the 14800-block of 73rd Ave. at around 2 a.m. on May 26.

“A 17-year-old female youth was walking on 73 Avenue when she was assaulted from behind by an unknown male,” the release states. “The youth was able to break free and the incident was quickly reported to the police. Officers in the area located an adult male driving a grey Honda Accord, and identified him as a person of interest.”

• RELATED STORY: Police believe one man responsible for spate of Surrey sex assaults.

As a reminder, Surrey RCMP offer personal safety tips to people in the community.

“Keep your head up, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings. Walk with others when possible. Plan your route to avoid isolated areas.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or go to solvecrime.ca.

