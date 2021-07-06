Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.

Sentencing slated for Abbotsford school killer

Judge scheduled to give decision Wednesday on Gabriel Klein’s parole eligibility

The man who stabbed Abbotsford student Letisha Reimer to death in 2016 and seriously injured her friend is scheduled to receive his sentence Wednesday morning (July 7).

Gabriel Klein will appear in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, starting at 10 a.m., when Justice Heather Holmes will render her decision.

Klein was convicted in March 2020 of the second-degree murder of Reimer, 13, and the aggravated assault of her 14-year-old friend at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016.

RELATED: Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Second-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence, but the judge will rule on parole eligibility, which can range from 10 to 25 years.

At Klein’s sentencing hearing on June 23 and 25, the Crown recommended that parole eligibility be set at 18 years, while Klein’s lawyer recommended 12 years.

Crown has also recommended that Klein be sentenced to seven years, to be served concurrent with the life sentence, for the aggravated assault.

Victim impact statements from the families of the two girls were presented during the sentencing hearing.

At that time, Letisha’s mom, Ellie, told Klein: “I hope that you never have another moment of peace again in your life.”

Klein’s sentencing hearing was originally scheduled to take place in September 2020, but instead he was granted a “not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder” (NCRMD) hearing.

The NCRMD defence was not presented during his trial.

RELATED: Victim’s mom tells Abbotsford school killer: ‘I hope that you never have another moment of peace’

His lawyer argued that Klein, who has schizophrenia, should not be held criminally responsible for the crimes because he did not have the capacity to appreciate the consequences of his actions or understand that they were wrong.

Klein testified that he stabbed the two girls because he thought one was a zombie and the other was a witch.

But Justice Heather Holmes ruled in April of this year that Klein should be held criminally responsible, and his prior conviction was to stand.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Supreme Courtcrime

 

Gabriel Klein was convicted of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016. (Sketch by Felicity Don)

Gabriel Klein was convicted of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016. (Sketch by Felicity Don)

Previous story
Wildfire smoke starting to drift across Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland
Next story
Fear, anxiety still lingers for Metro Atlanta Asian Americans

Just Posted

Cole Izsak and site manager, Robynn Poynter, outside Robin’s Nest, a recovery centre for women at 4456 184 St. Izsak, who says women have been woefully under-served in their recovery efforts, hopes to start welcoming clients in August. See story page A11. (Cole Izsak photo)
PHOTOS: Women-only recovery centre taking wing in South Surrey

Surrey Police Board on a patio at city hall, in a photo posted to surreypolice.ca.
Four Surrey Police Board members re-appointed

TEASER PHOTO: AMAN JOHAL.
VIDEO: Boozy tales told by Surrey tour guide who knows all about Vancouver bar life

A group of A.H.P. Matthew Elementary students won a national Minecraft competition. (Surrey Schools photo)
VIDEO: Surrey students win national Minecraft competition