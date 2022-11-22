Sentencing hearing begins for Alberta man who admitted to murdering woman, toddler

Police has issued a warning about Robert Major being released into the community

Robert Major is shown in an undated handout photo provided by the Edmonton Police Service. He pleaded guilty in May to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mchale Busch, 24, and her son, Noah McConnell. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Edmonton Police Service

Robert Major is shown in an undated handout photo provided by the Edmonton Police Service. He pleaded guilty in May to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mchale Busch, 24, and her son, Noah McConnell. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Edmonton Police Service

A sentencing hearing has started for a man who admitted to killing a woman and her 16-month-old son in western Alberta.

Robert Major pleaded guilty in May to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mchale Busch, who was 24, and her son, Noah McConnell.

Busch and her son were found dead in an apartment complex in Hinton, about 250 kilometres west of Edmonton, on Sept. 17, 2021.

The woman and her partner had moved into an apartment next to Major’s three weeks earlier.

Busch’s father was the first to read out what are expected to be at least 20 victim impact statements submitted at the hearing.

Stuart Busch says he battles with nightmares and is forever haunted by the image of his daughter and grandson being killed “at the hands of a monster.”

“It frightens me to the bone that these people live among us,” he said of Major.

Parole Board of Canada documents show Major, a registered sex offender, was sentenced to almost four years for an offence in 2012, in which he took a toddler from a babysitter’s care for an unsupervised walk and sexually assaulted the child.

Edmonton police later issued a warning about Major being released into the community, warning there was a chance he could harm “a female, including children.”

The Crown has said it isn’t known how Mchale Busch ended up in Major’s apartment, but that is where he sexually assaulted her, strangled her and mutilated her body.

Court heard Major then suffocated the child by stuffing a sock in his mouth and putting a plastic bag over his head.

RELATED: Alberta man pleads guilty to killing woman and her 16-month-old son

AlbertaLaw and justicemurder

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No jail time for man who tried to steal farm equipment from B.C. flood victim
Next story
Vandalism damages Christmas park light display in Lower Mainland community

Just Posted

The 2022 Surrey Santa Parade of Lights is set to roll Dec. 4. The event is returning after a two-year hiatus and will travel along a slightly shorter route than it has in the past. (Image via Google Maps)
Surrey Santa Parade of Lights set for Dec. 4

Newly elected Surrey city councillor Gordon Hepner outside his notary public office in South Surrey on Nov. 16, 2022. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
An ‘old soul’ new to the political arena, Hepner follows mother’s footsteps to Surrey City Hall

Wearing a special Punjabi Night-themed jersey, Surrey Eagles forward Jacob Bonkowski, right, crashes into Vernon Vipers goaltender Roan Clarke at South Surrey Arena on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. At a sold-out rink, the home team blanked the visitors, 5-0. (Photo: Garrett James, via Facebook.com/SurreyEagles)
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Special weekend for Surrey Eagles as team wins 2 more games, including a thriller

Merrick Garcia carries the ball for the Cloverdale Community Football Association’s Atom Tigers as his team battled the White Rock Titans in the VMFL playoff semifinal at Cloverdale Athletic Park Nov. 20. The Tigers won the game 48-16 and now play in the league final Nov. 27 at McLeod Athletic Park. (Photo submitted: Stephanie Martens)
Cloverdale flag football team in VMFL final Nov. 27