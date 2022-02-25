Sentencing for boyfriend of Surrey teen found in torched SUV set for June

Trial for brother, cousin of Harjot Singh Deo to begin May 30

IHIT investigators first appealed for help with their investigation into Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi’s death shortly after her body was discovered in a burned-out SUV in August 2017. Sentencing proceedings for Harjot Singh Deo – who pleaded guilty to manslaughter – are to get underway in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on June 13. (File photo)

Sentencing proceedings for the boyfriend of Bhavkiran Dhesi – the Surrey teen whose body was found in a torched SUV in August 2017 – are to get underway in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster in June.

According to court officials, Harjot Singh Deo was scheduled to return to court on June 13, 2022, during an appearance Tuesday (Feb. 23).

Deo, arrested in May 2019 in connection with Dhesi’s death, pleaded guilty earlier this month to manslaughter with a firearm and offering indignity to a dead human body or human remains.

He was initially charged with second-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains, and had been set to stand trial for the killing starting in January, along with his brother and cousin, Gurvinder Singh Deo and Talwinder Khun Khun. He entered a guilty plea on Feb. 15.

Charges of ‘accessory after the fact to murder’ against Deo’s mother Manjit Kaur Deo and sister Inderdeep Deo, were dropped last May. Manjit Deo, who spent 29 days in custody following her arrest in May 2019, was instead given a conditional discharge, while the charge against Inderdeep Deo was stayed.

Gurvinder Deo is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on March 3; he and Khun Khun are both set for trial beginning May 30.

