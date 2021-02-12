Seniors asked to go to main Delta Police locations for ‘proof of life’ sign-offs

Seniors looking for a police officer to sign a “proof of life” so they can receive their pensions from countries overseas will have to attend DPD headquarters or the North Delta Public Safety building.

Beginning in February and lasting through the spring, seniors who are from other countries but now live in Delta often visit the DPD’s district community police offices looking for officers to sign a “proof of life” document so that they can continue to receive pensions from their home countries, according to a DPD press release.

Unfortunately, all four community police stations remain closed to drop-in visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning those seniors will need to attend the two main DPD offices for that service.

“The demand for this service is highest in South Delta,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “Our Tsawwassen office just had their first phone call about this issue, so we wanted to get word out through our local papers.”

Police say seniors requesting the service typically hail from the United Kingdom and other countries in Europe. In years past, they would simply have popped into a district community police office, meet with a police officer and show identification — usually a B.C. driver’s licence or a valid passport. The officer would then sign and date the form and indicate the type of identification they were shown.

This year, anyone seeking the service will have to attend either DPD headquarters — located at 4455 Clarence Taylor Crescent in Ladner — or the North Delta Public Safety Building — located at 11375 84th Avenue.

Both buildings are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, with COVID-19 precautions in place.



