Senior White Rock election worker not concerned about safety at the polls

‘Casting your vote will be like getting a take out coffee,’ says Elections BC CEO

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie is joined by Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman as they update how the provincial election will be held during he novel coronavirus as they hold a press conference at B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday September 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

After Premier John Horgan called a snap provincial election next month, questions have been raised about the safety of voting in person during a global pandemic.

But everyone from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, to Election BC CEO Anton Boegman, to an experienced White Rock voting station worker agree that it can, and will be done safely.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, the day after Horgan called the snap election, Boegman said his agency has been working with Henry’s office for the past number of months in preparation of a possible election.

Boegman noted that more than 50 elections have taken place this year worldwide, and Elections BC have taken a number of steps to not only increase safety, but increase the number of voting opportunities.

He said people who decide to vote in person can expect physical distancing measures, hand sanitizing stations, capacity limits, protective barriers for election officials, and officials wearing personal protective equipment.

RELATED: Here’s how voting amid a pandemic will happen in B.C.

The process will be streamlined, he added, to reduce the amount of time a person needs to wait to cast their vote.

“Casting your vote will be like getting a take out coffee, or picking up milk and eggs from the grocery store in terms of safety protocols and time spent,” Boegman said.

White Rock’s resident Pat Petrala has worked nearly every provincial and federal election in the past 20 years.

She said she has confidence in both Henry and Elections BC to facilitate a safe voting experience.

“And much like at the grocery store, the pharmacy, we’re behind plastic shields and we have our mask on and we wear gloves to handle documents,” Petrala said. “It makes logical sense, witnessing what happened in the Maritimes for their vote. We saw how they worked. It doesn’t threaten me at all. I don’t feel insecure and I’m 70 years old.”

Voting by mail is expected to take a major jump compared to previous elections.

Boegman said more than 20,000 people requested to vote by mail just one day after the writ was dropped. As of Sunday, that number has ballooned to more than 160,000.

In 2017, about 6,500 people voted by mail.

RELATED: Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

According to Elections BC, the agency can process up to 200,000 mail-in ballots in time for the final count, which is legislated to begin no less than 13 days after Election Day. However, this year Elections BC believes that up to 35 per cent of voters, or around 800,000 people, could opt to mail in their ballot. The final count is due to begin on Nov. 6, with writs of election scheduled to be returned on Nov. 16, although Elections BC said that could take longer if counting is delayed.

Boegman said the agency did not yet know when final election results would be available after the Oct. 24 vote.

He added that it “is conceivable” that B.C. could be without a result for some amount of time, “give or take” at least about three weeks.

– with files from Katya Slepian

BC Votes 2020