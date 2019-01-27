(File)

Senior shot dead in east Vancouver

A 69-year-old man is the victim of the city’s second homicide of 2019

A 69-year-old man has died in Vancouver’s second homicide of the year.

Officers were called to a shooting near Fraser Street and East 51 Avenue shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Zenen Cepeda Silva was found there, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Investigators said it appeared he was shot as he was walking toward the front of a home.

It appeared to have been a targeted incident with no risk to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the VPD’S homicide unit at (604) 717-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
