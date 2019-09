Man taken to hospital with hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a witness

Surrey RCMP are investigating after an elderly man was reportedly struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

According to a witness, the incident occurred on the 1400-block of 72 Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The injured man was reportedly taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Surrey RCMP blocked traffic on 72 Avenue from 144 to 145A Street for a few hours.