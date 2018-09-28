(Delta Police Department photo)

Senior Delta police officer suspended pending investigation of interactions with young woman

The officer has been off the job since late August while Saanich Police look into the matter

A senior officer with the Delta Police Department has been suspended pending the outcome of a Police Act investigation.

The DPD is not naming the officer in question, but CTV News is reporting that Inspector Varun Naidu was suspended last month while investigators with the Saanich Police Department look into his interactions with a young woman who was interested in a career in policing.

Naidu has been with the Delta Police department for 25 years and was in charge of its emergency response team. In March of this year he received the Police Officer Commission from the Lieutenant Governor of B.C.

DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said it is not a criminal investigation and the allegations regarding the officer’s actions do not involve Delta Police Department employees.

“Another police agency is leading this investigation to ensure it is fair and impartial. That agency has assigned a discipline authority who is in charge of the investigation,” Leykauf said in an email to the North Delta Reporter. “The Office of Public Complaints Commission has oversight of this investigation. Pending completion of the investigation the officer has been suspended. This decision was made by the external discipline authority.”

Leykauf said the department cannot comment further as the investigation is ongoing and being led by another police department.

