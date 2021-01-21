Senior charged in 2017 ‘targeted’ South Surrey shooting ordered to stand trial

A senior charged in connection with a June 3, 2017 report of a targeted shooting in South Surrey has been ordered to stand trial. (File photo)

A senior charged in connection with what police described as a “targeted” shooting incident in 2017 has been ordered to stand trial.

According to online court records, the decision regarding Kenneth Albert Turpin was made Thursday (Jan. 21) morning in Surrey Provincial Court, on the first of two days that had been set aside for a preliminary inquiry.

Prelims are used to determine if there is enough evidence in a case to warrant a trial.

Turpin, 70 at the time of his arrest, was charged after police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300-block of 176 Street at around 7:15 p.m. on June 3, 2017. Officers found one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident led police to shut down 176 Street between 8 and 16 Avenues and warn the public to “stay out of the area.” A police negotiator was brought in, and a suspect was taken into custody shortly before midnight.

Police two days later told Peace Arch News that the incident was “a dispute that occurred between two guys who were known to each other,” and that the suspect “was still on scene” when police arrived.

“So we cordoned off the area and it played out from there.”

Court information online shortly after showed that Turpin was initially charged with “attempt murder weapon/criminal organization.”

Now, online court records list the charges as unlawfully discharge a firearm, aggravated assault and possession of a loaded or unloaded prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Turpin is next scheduled to appear in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on Feb. 25.

