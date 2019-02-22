Contributed photo Siblings Ruby, Bruno and Rocco Forte of Team Semitrail show off the knitted caps they received at last year’s Coldest Night of the Year event.

Semiahmoo Trail students surpass Coldest Night fundraising goal

Rocco Forte and his team are third-year participants in Saturday’s Coldest Night of the Year walk

A Semiahmoo Trail Elementary team captained by 10 year-old Rocco Forte has already far surpassed its $2,500 goal for pledges to Saturday’s Coldest Night of the Year walk in White Rock.

By Friday afternoon, Team Semitrail’s fundraising total stood at an impressive $3,540 for the walk, organized by Sources Community Resources Society as part of a broader national event to focus attention on the plight of the homeless and raise money for local services.

The efforts of Rocco and his teammates had already placed them in eighth place overall among local teams participating as of Thursday, according to Sources communications coordinator Tiffany Kwong.

This will be the third year that Semiahmoo Trail has been involved in the walk.

“Rocco has done presentations at his school to educate and inspire his classmates to get in involved,” Kwong said.

A YouTube video featuring Rocco –along with older sister Ruby and younger brother Bruno – emphasizes that homelessness continues to be a concern on the Peninsula.

The children also proudly show off the knit Coldest Night hats they received at the last two events, and discuss their eager anticipation of the hot chocolate and hot dogs traditionally served to participants.

To contribute to Team Semitrail, click here.


editorial@peacearchnews.com

