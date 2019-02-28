Semiahmoo Town Centre in focus today

The City of Surrey is hosting an open house today for input on the Semiahmoo Town Centre. (surrey.ca screenshot)

The City of Surrey is hosting an open house this afternoon (Feb. 28) to learn more about what residents want for the Semiahmoo Town Centre.

Set for 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre, the event is an invitation to “come out and join the conversation,” according to the city’s website.

“Learn more and share your insights to help shape the plan.”

The plan area extends from 16 Avenue south to 24 Avenue, and from Martin Drive to Earl Marriott Secondary – a total study area of 136 hectares.

The process of updating the Semiahmoo Town Centre Plan began in July 2004, to address “changing conditions.”

Ongoing studies and stakeholder meetings over the years led to the adoption of a 2012 interim plan, background information on the city’s website notes.

At that time, some Peninsula residents expressed concern with the potential for highrises and increased density.

READ MORE: Spectre of South Surrey highrise plan still looms

The recreation and arts centre is located at 14601 20 Ave.

For more information, visit www.surrey.ca