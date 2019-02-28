The City of Surrey is hosting an open house today for input on the Semiahmoo Town Centre. (surrey.ca screenshot)

Semiahmoo Town Centre in focus today

City of Surrey hosting open house on South Surrey neighbourhood’s future

The City of Surrey is hosting an open house this afternoon (Feb. 28) to learn more about what residents want for the Semiahmoo Town Centre.

Set for 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre, the event is an invitation to “come out and join the conversation,” according to the city’s website.

“Learn more and share your insights to help shape the plan.”

The plan area extends from 16 Avenue south to 24 Avenue, and from Martin Drive to Earl Marriott Secondary – a total study area of 136 hectares.

The process of updating the Semiahmoo Town Centre Plan began in July 2004, to address “changing conditions.”

Ongoing studies and stakeholder meetings over the years led to the adoption of a 2012 interim plan, background information on the city’s website notes.

At that time, some Peninsula residents expressed concern with the potential for highrises and increased density.

READ MORE: Spectre of South Surrey highrise plan still looms

The recreation and arts centre is located at 14601 20 Ave.

For more information, visit www.surrey.ca

Previous story
B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled
Next story
FortisBC to move to flat electricity rate by 2023

Just Posted

Players Club seeks city sponsorship for naming rights

Five-year term priced at $150,000

VIDEO: CW’s Supergirl films fiery scene in Surrey City Centre

Crews were shooting a scene on University Drive

Semiahmoo Town Centre in focus today

City of Surrey hosting open house on South Surrey neighbourhood’s future

Clinic gives North Delta kids with disabilities a chance to try baseball

Kids with cognitive or physical disabilities can try Challenger Baseball before the season starts

Buy-buy Byrdie: A blowout sale this weekend at Surrey’s Flamingo

Whalley’s storied Flamingo Hotel, at 10768 King George Blvd., will very soon be gone

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

B.C. woman wrongfully held in hospital for almost one year: Judge

There was no court order in place

FortisBC to move to flat electricity rate by 2023

Utility to gradually reduce and increase necessary rates over next five years

Premier Horgan may ‘run the other way’ if approached about Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Leader jokes about controversial statue during press conference

VIDEO: Explosions, fire rock B.C. homeless camp

Witnesses heard three to four explosions at the Anita Place tent city in Maple Ridge.

B.C. parents support their adult children to the tune of $6,800 a year: poll

Poll suggests B.C. parents spend the most in the country on their adult children, even if it impacts retirement

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

Most Read