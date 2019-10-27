Semiahmoo Peninsula rail relocation effort refocused

Advocates launch a website, strive to inform residents on process

A group of proponents for rail relocation on the Semiahmoo Peninsula have recently refocused their approach to start from the ground up.

Craig Harrold launched a website, railrelocation.ca, that highlights the arguments for rail relocation as well as a source of information for people to learn about the status of the movement.

Harrold and railway relocation advocate Erik Seiz met with Peace Arch News last week to discuss the website and explain how their effort is evolving.

Seiz suggested that attention on rail relocation picks up during election campaigns or shortly after election, only to fade away.

“What’s really important for a vision like this is that it needs a place where it is able to live for longer than the duration of any government,” Seiz said. “The railway loves it, because they just need to ride it out until the next guy is gone.”

“Governance is just another one of those things that you can’t necessarily rely on the current structure to bring about the change that you want.”

Rail relocation has been a political issue in South Surrey and White Rock for decades. Harrold said he has a friend that witnessed W.A.C. Bennett (B.C. premier from 1952-1972) throw his fist in the air while standing on Crescent Beach and proclaiming: “We’re going to get this railway moved for you.”

The movement gained traction following the tragic derailment in Lac Lac-Mégantic, Que. in 2013. That same year, Surrey then-mayor Dianne Watts and White Rock then-mayor Wayne Baldwin hosted a standing-room-only forum that presented four proposed routes for realigning the railway that currently follows the shoreline along White Rock and through Crescent Beach.

RELATED: Mayors probe moving White Rock, South Surrey train tracks inland

“We want to say to the people of the Peninsula, here’s all of the information (on the website). We’ve assembled everything we can possibly think of. The biggest thing is the present situation, this is where we’re at right now and what we are going to do about it. What’s the next step? The next step is the alignment study.”

Approximately $900,000 is required for the study and the money has not yet been secured. Surrey transportation manager Jaime Boan told PAN in 2017 that historically, projects like this are funded one-third provincially, one-third federally and one-third locally.

The split for local funding for the study, as suggested by Surrey in 2017, would call for $75,000 from White Rock to Surrey’s contribution of $225,000.

RELATED: White Rock rail forum leads to renewed calls for relocation

The B.C. government and federal government have not made any commitments.

Starting next year, Harrold says he will implement a private donation feature on the website which will allow Peninsula residents to chip in to the feasibility study.

“The people of the Peninsula are going to contribute to making this happen,” Harrold said.

RELATED: Relocation study not included in money for infrastructure improvements

Seiz said that it might take a disaster to prompt more swift action on rail relocation.

“You put in a crosswalk because enough people died at an intersection. That’s just how it works,” Seiz said. “That may well be how it plays out here, too. But regardless, I think there’s still value in building up a body of knowledge so at a point in time in the future, there’s at least some stuff there you can work with.”

Previous story
BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning
Next story
Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Just Posted

Semiahmoo Peninsula rail relocation effort refocused

Advocates launch a website, strive to inform residents on process

‘Potentially life threatening injuries’ in Cloverdale crash involving truck, mobility scooter

Surrey RCMP say traffic on Highway 10, between 176B and 180th streets, is closed

PHOTOS: ‘Spooktacular Newton’ shuts down Surrey street for family fun

Annual event included mini golf, performances, train rides, games

Surrey family winners of Centra Windows home reno contest

‘She’s the story’: Candice Dunsmore nominated family house because of dad’s years of being mom’s caretaker

Big-name authors in Surrey for writers conference, creating social-media buzz

Public book-signing event today (Saturday) at the Sheraton hotel in Guildford

Man arrested after BC Ferries worker sexually assaulted aboard vessel

The company has ‘a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees,” says BC Ferries vice president

Woman recovering after shooting at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park

Police said she had surgery at the hospital and her injuries are not life threatening

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

RCMP find body near Vancouver International Airport

Body will take time to identify, police say

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

Search for missing Chilliwack senior with dementia comes to sad end

Body of John Pop, missing since Tuesday, was found Saturday

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

Most Read