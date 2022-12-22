Semiahmoo First Nation elder Mabel Charles passes

SFN’s most senior elder, who was 94, passed away on Tuesday

Mabel Charles, of the Semiahmoo First Nation, seen here with Mayor Megan Knight at White Rock council inauguration ceremonies on Nov. 7, passed Tuesday (Dec. 20).

Mabel Charles, most senior elder of the Semiahmoo First Nation has passed away.

Charles, who passed on Tuesday (Dec. 20) was 94.

Flags at White Rock city hall will fly at half-mast in honour of her legacy, according to a media release issued by the city on Thursday.

“On behalf of city council and the City of White Rock, I would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to the Semiahmoo First Nation and the family and friends of elder Mabel Charles,” Mayor Megan Knight said.

“We join in the celebration of Mabel’s life and wish to acknowledge the profound loss of the deeply respected elder.”

More to come.

First NationsObituary