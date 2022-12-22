Mabel Charles, of the Semiahmoo First Nation, seen here with Mayor Megan Knight at White Rock council inauguration ceremonies on Nov. 7, passed Tuesday (Dec. 20).

Mabel Charles, of the Semiahmoo First Nation, seen here with Mayor Megan Knight at White Rock council inauguration ceremonies on Nov. 7, passed Tuesday (Dec. 20).

Semiahmoo First Nation elder Mabel Charles passes

SFN’s most senior elder, who was 94, passed away on Tuesday

Mabel Charles, most senior elder of the Semiahmoo First Nation has passed away.

Charles, who passed on Tuesday (Dec. 20) was 94.

Flags at White Rock city hall will fly at half-mast in honour of her legacy, according to a media release issued by the city on Thursday.

“On behalf of city council and the City of White Rock, I would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to the Semiahmoo First Nation and the family and friends of elder Mabel Charles,” Mayor Megan Knight said.

“We join in the celebration of Mabel’s life and wish to acknowledge the profound loss of the deeply respected elder.”

More to come.

First NationsObituary

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. warns against travel as south coast preps for onslaught of snow, freezing rain

Just Posted

Snowstorm in Langley on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Anna Burns/Surrey Now Leader)
Imminent snowstorm sparks travel advisory in Lower Mainland ahead of Christmas Eve

As Thomas Seidelmann of White Rock tests the ice, South Surrey’s Joseph Chen grabs his gloves for a game of pond hockey Thursday morning (Dec. 22) at Serpentine Fen. (Brenda Anderson photo)
VIDEO: Cold snap creates perfect conditions for game of shinny in South Surrey

(Delta Police Department photo)
Mayor says E-Comm failing to provide necessary services to Delta police

Mabel Charles, of the Semiahmoo First Nation, seen here with Mayor Megan Knight at White Rock council inauguration ceremonies on Nov. 7, passed Tuesday (Dec. 20).
Semiahmoo First Nation elder Mabel Charles passes

Pop-up banner image