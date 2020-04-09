Semiahmoo First Nation declares local state of emergency

Semiahmoo First Nation officials say SFN parking lots and beach-access are now closed, however, limited parking will be available for customers of Indigenous Bloom cannabis dispensary, Washington Avenue Grill and Verandah. (File photo)

The Semiahmoo First Nation has declared a local state of emergency, a fire ban and both parking-lot and beach-access closures on its lands.

The announcements are in response to COVID-19, according to a news release issued Wednesday evening.

“By closing parking lots and beach access on our lands, we are hoping to encourage people to stay at home, stay safe and do our part to flatten the curve,” SFN councillor Joanne Charles said in the release.

Parking areas affected are the large lot behind the Washington Avenue Grill (15782 Marine Dr.) – which closed at 8 p.m. Wednesday (April 8) – as well as the lot at Peace Arch Park, behind the Peace Arch Duty Free store, which closed as of 8 a.m. Thursday (April 9).

Both lots, along with that at the western end of SFN land on Marine Drive – across from the Ocean Promenade Hotel – are to remain closed until further notice, however, limited parking will remain available for customers of Indigenous Bloom, the WAG and Verandah, the release adds.

In addition, the Semiahmoo Park beach-access gates are to be closed, and there is to be no beach access from Peace Arch Park, until further notice.

The fire ban is in effect on SFN lands and beach, and includes campfires, beach fires and briquette barbecues.

The announcements follow word Wednesday from the City of Surrey regarding the immediate closures of the Christopherson Steps and 1,001 Steps in Crescent Beach, and that the City of White Rock would be closing its promenade effective April 10.



