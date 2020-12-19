Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell. (City of White Rock)

Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell. (City of White Rock)

Semiahmoo First Nation chief has no plans to resign from Surrey Police Board

Harley Chappell ran on assumption his father’s connection to Hells Angels ‘was common knowledge’

Harley Chappell says he has no plans to resign from the Surrey Police Board.

The Semiahmoo First Nation chief – responding to suggestions that he should step down from the board due to perceptions of an association between himself and members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club – said he brought up the issue with the other board members in their most recent meeting, on Tuesday (Dec. 15).

“From what I gather, I have their complete support moving forward,” he told Peace Arch News Friday, adding that he is excited to be a part of the board and to be able to represent the the people of South Surrey and the SFN and bring an indigenous perspective to the development of a new Surrey Police Service.

Chappell became the centre of controversy after pictures posted on Facebook – showing him posing with members of the White Rock chapter of the Hells Angels – surfaced the week before last.

Police have long accused the Hells Angels of being involved in organized crime, and Chappell’s father, Philip, was a member of the White Rock chapter until he left in 1992, when Chappell was 15 years old.

The pictures, which show Chappell posing beside a group of men and motorcycles, were taken at a memorial event in 2018. Two of the men have been identified as White Rock Hells Angels Brent Milne and Douglas Riddoch.

“I can’t speculate on why this came up, and why now,” Chappell said. “But it’s important that I address this for the people of South Surrey and the people of the Semiahmoo First Nation.”

Chappell added he feels a need for there to be “an understanding of who I am as as person.”

READ ALSO: ‘No association with Hells Angels’ – Surrey Police Board member under fire for 2018 photos

“I do need to clear the air,” he said.

“I was attending a memorial for the mother of a childhood friend. These men were former associates of my father. That was the only connection, that’s as far as it went. The relationship there is not my history, it’s my father’s history.

“I have nothing to hide. I’m not afraid or ashamed of my history, or afraid or ashamed of my father and his history with the Hells Angels.”

Asked about what memories he had of his father’s involvement in the club, Chappell said he remembered little.

“I was shielded a lot as child, growing up in that environment,” he said.

Vetting done by the office of solicitor general Mike Farnworth before he was appointed to the police board had shown his own record as “unblemished,” he said, although he was surprised to learn that his father’s past connections hadn’t been noted at that time.

READ ALSO: Farnworth says posting photo of Surrey Police Board member with Hells Angels ‘not the wisest thing to do’

“People in Semiahmoo knew who my family is, and who my father was. I do apologize in that regard – I was running on the assumption that it was common knowledge.”

Chappell said that, since leaving the club, his father has worked hard to leave that part of his life behind.

“I love my father, and one thing he’s taught me is a very strong and very hard work ethic and I’ve carried that with me into whatever I do,” he said.

He noted that when he left the Semiahmoo Reserve at the age of 18, his own intention had been been to leave permanently, but that his subsequent life had shown him that he could be of service to the community, ultimately prompting him to come back to reclaim his roots and run for chief four years ago.

“Life has been anything but a smooth road – it’s full of ups and downs, but I’ve been able to build adversity into strength and into an open-minded world view,” he said, adding that his experience has given him a special understanding of the experience of the disadvantaged and the marginalized.

“I think of what one of my elders told me – ‘you respect everyone’,” he said.

“I have respect for human beings. I have respect for everyone, regardless of their history and their past. Is that a downfall? No – that’s a good trait to have. The ability to see people as human beings is a good thing.”

And Chappell said he looks forward to being able to bring that perspective to the police board.

“I see the transition to the Surrey Police Service as being monumental,” he said.

“Being involved in that, to see it through the indigenous lens is a huge. I’m excited to be part of building a progressive and inclusive police service, and I see my upbringing as part of my ability to do that.”


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hells AngelsPoliceSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stolen martial arts swords could be a danger to public, says Chilliwack collector

Just Posted

Volunteers pack Christmas food hampers for needy families Dec. 14 in the Alice McKay Building. Last year the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s annual hamper program served around 500 families and this year organizers expect that number to climb higher. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen adopts two low-income seniors’ complexes for Christmas outreach

COVID forces Community Kitchen to call an audible on Christmas dinner

Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell. (City of White Rock)
Semiahmoo First Nation chief has no plans to resign from Surrey Police Board

Harley Chappell ran on assumption his father’s connection to Hells Angels ‘was common knowledge’

Surrey RCMP were on the scene in South Surrey after a pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle. (Black Press file photo)
Woman taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after being hit by truck in South Surrey

Incident occurred on 32 Avenue near Semiahmoo Trail

The City of Delta will be releasing a pair of videos on its Facebook and YouTube pages Dec. 21 and 22 showcasing musicians and dancers as they perform special renditions of beloved holiday classics. (City of Delta image)
Delta hosting first-ever virtual Christmas concert

The City of Delta will be releasing a pair of videos on its Facebook, YouTube pages Dec. 21 and 22

File photo of Surrey traffic in 2019
ICBC claims in Surrey dropped by more than 34 per cent in 2020, insurance watchdog says

This resulted in a savings of $103,203,895 for ICBC in Surrey alone, according to HelloSafe.ca

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Helium balloons in Vernon, a hungry bear outside Nakusp and busy beavers in Dawson Creek top BC Hydro’s list of most memorable causes of power outages in 2020. (BC Hydro photo)
BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Helium balloons in Vernon and a hungry bear near Nakusp top BC Hydro’s list

B.C. Supreme Courthouse in New Westminster. (Black Press file photo)
Abbotsford youth worker acquitted of sexual exploitation of student

Woman was accused of having sexual relationship with teenage girl in late 1990s

Long lines have prompted Christmas at Williams Park organizers to make reservation option online. (Mariana Aramburu/Special to The Star)
Drive-thru Christmas light display at Williams Park completely sold out

Organizers ask people not to come if they don’t already have a reservation this weekend

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Trans Mountain says it is shutting down construction on its pipeline expansion project until early January for safety reasons. Officials from the company and the Canada Energy Regulator said Wednesday that a contractor was seriously injured a day earlier at the Burnaby site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trans Mountain shuts down pipeline expansion project to address worker safety

The company says its priorities remain the safety of its workers and maintaining a safe work environment

Most Read