Semiahmoo Centre highrise application discussed

Members of the public will have an opportunity to learn more and share their thoughts about a proposal to construct three buildings ranging in height from 12 to 24 storeys in Semiahmoo Town Centre. Virtual information sessions are scheduled for Feb. 23 and 25. (Google map)

A proposed development could be the first to bring highrises to Semiahmoo Town Centre in South Surrey.

Virtual public information meetings have been scheduled for Feb. 23 and Feb. 25 for the proposal, submitted by First Capital, which specializes in owning, operating and developing mixed-use real estate in Canada’s most densely populated cities.

It’s described as a “mixed-use development on a portion of the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre site,” calling for three buildings ranging from 12 to 24 storeys, ground floor commercial use, and a new park to be dedicated to the city.

The site starts at the southwest corner of the 18 Avenue/152 Street intersection (at the current Coast Capital Savings branch) extending around the curve of Martin Drive to mid-way between Southmere Crescent East and Southmere Crescent.

The site also includes the current locations of the Dollar Tree dollar store and a Chevron gas station.

A notice circulated to nearby residences last weekend says that an application for rezoning, subdivision, and development for the project has been submitted to the City of Surrey.

READ ALSO: 300-plus weigh in on future of Semiahmoo Town Centre

READ ALSO: South Surrey residents try to slow Semiahmoo Town Centre plan

Semiahmoo Residents Association member Barb Paton, who was one of those who received the notice, said the meetings provide a first chance for people to comment on a specific proposal in the area.

“This is just the beginning of densification of the area the city seems to want to call our town centre,” she said, noting that there are development plans for properties extending down 16 Avenue as far as Earl Marriott Secondary.

“People have had an opportunity for input on the town centre plans, but this is the first opportunity people have to comment on a direct application. We would love to hear from residents with concerns at semi.res.assoc@gmail.com.”

The public information sessions will be held Tuesday (Feb. 23) from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Thursday (Feb. 25) from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. as Zoom call meetings accessible through www.aplinmartin.com/semiahmoo

Each session will provide a chance to participate in a live question-and-answer with the project team and provide feedback.

In addition, the website can be visited any time between Feb. 20 and March 11 for more information on the proposal and to fill out a comment form. For more information, email openhouse@aplinmartin.com

For those unable to access the internet, call 604-639-3456 for more information on how to participate.



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

developmentSurrey