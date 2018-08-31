Semi truck, trailer caught for excessive speeding in Maple Ridge construction zone

The truck was impounded for seven days. (RCMP)

Ridge Meadows RCMP impounded a semi-truck and trailer for excessive speeding in east Maple Ridge on Friday.

The semi was caught going 98 kilometers an hour in a 50 construction area, near Planet Ice.

It was impounded for seven days, according to an RCMP post on Facebook, and the driver was fined.

“Remember when we posted about the high-end super cars being impounded for excessive speed? Remember a couple weeks after that it was a Honda Civic? This time its a semi-truck pulling a trailer. Any car can be driven dangerously fast,” read the post.

In early August, police impounded two exotic cars – a 2017 Lamborghini Aventador and a 2016 McLaren 675H – for speeding along Lougheed Highway in the same area.

The drivers, both 22-year-old men from Burnaby, had their licences suspended for four months. They had been on their way to a private event at Mission Raceway Thursday and were caught going up to 138 km/h in an 80 zone.

In the middle of the month, RCMP impounded another car, a Honda Civic, for going 130 km/h in the same 80 zones.