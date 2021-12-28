Semi truck jackknifes on Highway 17

No injuries were reported but traffic was snarled for a couple of hours Tuesday

A jackknifed semi on Hwy. 17 in North Surrey kept work crews busy for a couple hours on Tuesday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A semi-trailer jackknifed on Highway 17 at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, causing a traffic jam and keeping work crews busy for a couple hours.

This happened eastbound, just before the Port Mann Bridge.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said the truck hit a patch of ice, the driver lost control and it slammed into concrete dividers, pushing them into the westbound lane.

No injuries were reported.



