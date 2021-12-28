Semi truck jackknifes on Highway 17

A semi-trailer jackknifed on Highway 17 at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, causing a traffic jam and keeping work crews busy for a couple hours.
This happened eastbound, just before the Port Mann Bridge.
A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said the truck hit a patch of ice, the driver lost control and it slammed into concrete dividers, pushing them into the westbound lane.
No injuries were reported.
tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter