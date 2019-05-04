A flipped tractor trailer heading northbound on the Alex Fraser Bridge stalled traffic Saturday morning (May 4). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Delta

Semi truck flips on Highway 91 blocking traffic onto Alex Fraser Bridge

Incident stalls traffic heading northbound out of Surrey, Delta

A northbound semi-truck that rolled over at the south end of the Alex Fraser Bridge stalled traffic for hours Saturday morning.

A Black Press freelancer on scene said the truck was coming off the Nordel Way on-ramp to the bridge when it flipped over just after 4 a.m. The freelancer said both northbound lanes on the on-ramp were blocked for a few hours while crews cleaned up a diesel spill.

READ ALSO: Dramatic dash-cam video shows semi truck roll over in Abbotsford, Feb. 11, 2019

DriveBC tweeted about the incident shortly after 5 a.m. The accident initially had all northbound lanes blocked, and a single northbound lane was opened around 7:30 a.m.

READ ALSO: Semi-truck flips on Highway 17 on-ramp at Tannery Road in Surrey, Jan. 2, 2019

The scene was cleared just after 1 p.m., but DriveBC said to expect delays and congestion in the area.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Fraser Valley city’s buses breach human rights by not calling out stops: audit

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, April 26 to May 3

Remembering Travis Selje, RCMP investigate alleged kidnapping attempt and more

Surrey family takes part in Canucks Autism Network’s ‘airport rehearsal’ at YVR

Tour gives individuals, families a feel for the process of travelling

Helicopter, dogs and dunk tank for cops at another Surrey RCMP open house this month

Annual event held to mark National Police Week

Terry Fox run in need of organizer for Surrey neighbourhood

National run day is Sept. 15

Semi truck flips on Highway 91 blocking traffic onto Alex Fraser Bridge

Incident stalls traffic heading northbound out of Surrey, Delta

TIMELINE: A look back at Science World ahead of its 30th anniversary

The Expo Centre, of Expo ‘86, was renamed Science World British Columbia in 1987.

Fraser Valley city’s buses breach human rights by not calling out stops: audit

BC Transit hasn’t yet set date for implementation of automatic ride-calling technology

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

Horgan says second NDP term in sight

Premier tells Canadian Union of Public Employees event that supporters, unions must stick together

‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Ashley Malon wants to raise awareness because she feels “someone knows something”

Kids under 16 can keep working for now, B.C. labour minister says

Opposition questions impact on agricultural, co-op jobs

VIDEO: Giants take lead in east-west rivalry of WHL final series

In Game 1 of the championships, Vancouver take the game 5-4 in Prince Albert, Sask.

B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Outdoor classroom brings BC kids closer to nature with play and learning

River and forest open to kids’ interpretation in outdoor learning space at Langley Meadows school

Most Read