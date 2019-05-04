Semi truck flips on Highway 91 blocking traffic onto Alex Fraser Bridge

A northbound semi-truck that rolled over at the south end of the Alex Fraser Bridge stalled traffic for hours Saturday morning.
A Black Press freelancer on scene said the truck was coming off the Nordel Way on-ramp to the bridge when it flipped over just after 4 a.m. The freelancer said both northbound lanes on the on-ramp were blocked for a few hours while crews cleaned up a diesel spill.
DriveBC tweeted about the incident shortly after 5 a.m. The accident initially had all northbound lanes blocked, and a single northbound lane was opened around 7:30 a.m.
The scene was cleared just after 1 p.m., but DriveBC said to expect delays and congestion in the area.
