Emergency crews respond to the Highway 99 off-ramp to 8 Avenue Wednesday (July 1, 2021) after a semi flips. (Tim Staunton contributed photo)

Emergency crews respond to the Highway 99 off-ramp to 8 Avenue Wednesday (July 1, 2021) after a semi flips. (Tim Staunton contributed photo)

Semi flips on South Surrey highway off-ramp

Driver ticketed in connection with July 1 incident

Emergency crews responded to the Highway 99 off-ramp to 8 Avenue Wednesday (July 1, 2021), after a semi flipped onto its side.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. July 1, according to a witness.

Surrey RCMP said officers were dispatched to the scene, and the truck driver was served violation tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act, for unsafe cargo and driving without consideration.

The driver sustained minimal injuries, added Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, which rendered the truck unsafe to drive. It was towed from the scene, Sangha said.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMPSurrey

Previous story
Victoria police seek two suspects in toppling of Captain James Cook statue
Next story
Surrey, your property taxes are due tonight at midnight – or face a 5% penalty

Just Posted

Michael Worth, GM for Elements Casino Surrey, sits between new plastic barriers at a Blackjack table with card dealer Eric Huynh in the casino July 2. As part of their provincial reopening plan, casinos have had to erect barriers for both table games and slot machines. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Elements Casino opened July 1

Photo of suspect SUV provided by Surrey RCMP
Surrey senior mugged with a hug

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

Scott Wheatley, executive director of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, and Rebecca Smith, advocacy chair and vice president of the Chamber, issued statements June 28 about Canada Day and the recent increase in municipal taxes. (Photos: Submitted)
‘Punishing increases’ in city taxes says Cloverdale Chamber director