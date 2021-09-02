Photo by Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash

Photo by Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash

Securities commission clears B.C. man of market manipulation

Panel rules there was insufficient evidence against Daniel Clozza

A panel of the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) has dismissed allegations that a B.C. man and his company committed market manipulation.

The panel found there was insufficient evidence to prove that Forum National Investments Ltd. or its chief executive officer, Daniel Clozza, committed misconduct in 2012 as alleged by the BCSC in an Amended Notice of Hearing.

The notice alleged that Clozza hired a stock promoter to assist him in conducting a market manipulation of Forum shares and directed the company to issue false or misleading press releases.

ALSO READ: B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Forum was incorporated in B.C. and its shares traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board market in the U.S. Clozza was also a director, shareholder and the president of Forum.

In dismissing the market manipulation allegations, the panel wrote that the evidence was insufficient to support a finding that Forum or Clozza engaged in conduct that they “knew, or reasonably should have known, resulted in or contributed to a misleading appearance of trading activity in, or an artificial price for, Forum shares.”

Due to lack of evidence, the panel also dismissed allegations that Clozza made false or misleading statements to the BCSC in a sworn affidavit.

ALSO READ: B.C. securities panel orders companies, founders to pay $37 million in fines

FinancesStocks

Previous story
Vaccination rates creep up slowly for eligible Surrey residents
Next story
UPDATE: One dead after early morning crash on Highway 17 in Surrey

Just Posted

A look at the food-themed board game Steam Up: A Feast of Dim Sum. (submitted photo)
Surrey woman’s ‘Steam Up’ game serves dim sum-inspired fun with lesson in Asian culture

A view of Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey gets $500K from province to help speed up development permit process

Metro creative stock
Vaccination rates creep up slowly for eligible Surrey residents

Surrey RCMP are asking for help locating Yulan Wei, 64, who was last seen in South Surrey. (File photo/Contributed photo)
Missing senior last seen in South Surrey