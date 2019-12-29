A GoFundMe page identifies Nellie Williams as the second victim of a downtown Duncan assault on Christmas Eve. (Facebook/Nellie Williams)

Second victim identified in B.C. Christmas Eve attack

GoFundMe page identifies Nellie Williams as second person killed in Duncan assault

A second person has died following an assault in a Vancouver Island city on Christmas Eve.

A GoFundMe page identifies the second victim of a Downtown Duncan attack as Nellie Williams, a “daughter, sister, auntie and mother.” The page says Williams was attacked on the street “while trying to protect her boyfriend.”

On Dec. 24 just before 11 p.m., Duncan RCMP were called to an assault near Trunk Road and Canada Avenue. When officers arrived they found an injured woman and a man with life-threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to a local hospital but the man was soon pronounced dead.

RELATED: Police investigating homicide in Duncan on Christmas Day

The woman died in hospital on Dec. 28 and police are now treating the incident as a double homicide. Investigators believe the attack was targeted and are pursuing several leads, including two male persons of interest.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is assisting Duncan RCMP in investigating the Christmas Eve attacks. Investigators are looking for anyone who may been a witness or has dash cam or surveillance video from Dec. 24 between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. in the area of Trunk Road, Canada Avenue and Duncan Street.

Those with footage or information can contact the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

READ ALSO: Duncan man appeals aggravated sexual assault conviction


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mounties eyed Cold War candid camera scheme, declassified documents show

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program wraps up another year of Christmas giving

Hamper program helps about 500 families in Surrey, Langley, White Rock

ADVENTURES: Japan’s courtesy, ofuro-style bathing, and snow monkeys

Columnist Ursula Maxwell-Lewis travels to Japan

UPDATE: 18-year-old Ontario rapper identified as victim in South Surrey shooting days before Christmas

IHIT responded to home in the 2200-block of 152nd Street after man died Dec. 23

UPDATED: BC Ferries sailings still filling up Saturday after Christmas

Saturday morning and afternoon sailings full, with evening filling up

Surrey man pepper-sprayed in what Mounties call case of mistaken identity

Victim answered door knock at Whalley townhouse Dec. 19, just before 8:30 p.m., in 13800-block of 102 Avenue

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

LifeLabs facing proposed class action over data breach affecting up to 15M clients

LifeLabs said the data hack affected up to 15 million customers, almost all of them in Ontario and B.C.

B.C. VIEWS: A toast to civil debate in the new year

Not only is name calling juvenile, it is unproductive

Vancouver taxi driver killed in crash with alcohol believed to be a factor: police

Police are investigating speed and alcohol as factors in the crash

Canadians with health issues face difficulty finding affordable life insurance

There’s a trend of people needing insurance for a longer period

Ten-year-old B.C. girl dies after medical emergency on flight

The coroner says an investigation is underway to confirm the cause of her death.

Markstrom makes 49 saves as Canucks edge Kings 3-2

Pettersson nets game-winner for Vancouver

The top stories and trends that defined the past decade in Canada

Opioids, gender identity and real estate all big talkers since 2010

Canada crushed 6-0 by Russia, loses star Lafrenière to injury at world juniors

Canadians look to regroup Monday against Germany

Most Read