Drivers are reminded to check DriveBC and use #BCstorm on social media. (File photo)

Second snowstorm expected to hit B.C. Interior over weekend

Five to 10 more centimetres are forecasted to fall Sunday evening

B.C.’s interior will be hit with a douse of snow as forecasters anticipate a second low pressure system in just two days.

The first system moved across B.C. Friday night, depositing 22 centimetres of snow over the Coquihalla summit and continuing on into Saturday morning.

Johnson Zhong, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said he expects five to 10 more centimetres to fall on Saturday before a second system moves in on Sunday.

READ MORE: Heavy snowfall in the Shuswap raises roof concerns

READ MORE: Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

Zhong says skies will be mostly sunny as the end of the weekend nears, until Sunday evening when the second low pressure system is expected to bring down five to 10 more centimetres.

