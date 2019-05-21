Mother of accused charged in connection to Surrey teen’s murder

Manjit Kaur Deo charged with ‘accessory after the fact’ in 2017 death of Bhavkiran Dhesi

A second person has been charged in connection with the death of Bhavkiran Dhesi.

Last week, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team held a press conference and announced that Harjot Singh Deo, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder in 19-year-old Dhesi’s death.

Manjit Kaur Deo, 53, has now been charged with “accessory after the fact to murder” in relation to the same case.

Manjit Deo is the mother of Harjot Deo, Cpl. Frank Jang of Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed during a press conference held Tuesday morning.

She was arrested May 17 in the Lower Mainland, Jang said.

“We’re not finished yet,” Supt. Donna Richardson said at last week’s press conference. “We believe that we still have individuals in the community that have very intimate knowledge of what happened in this instance, of what happened to Bhavkiran. We’re looking for other individuals to come forward if they have that knowledge.”

Tuesday, Jang issued another appeal for information from anyone with intimate knowledge of the case.

“We know that there are people with information and for whatever reason are withholding that information… We’re appealing to their conscience, really. A 19-year-old young woman lost her life, her life was taken,” Jang said.

Dhesi was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2017. Her body was found in a torched SUV at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 2, in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

“I understand she was going to meet friends,” Cpl. Meghan Foster said last week, noting she could not reveal if the Surrey teenager actually kept the appointment with her friends.

Foster said investigators do not believe the 18700-block of 24 Avenue area is where the murder was committed.

“I can’t speak to where we believe the initial crime scene was.”

Police have spoken with a number of persons of interest, Foster said, though she could not speak to the nature of the relationship the accused had with the victim.

“The number of suspect, or suspects, all I can say is we are speaking with persons of interest.”

READ MORE: Torched-SUV victim ‘had the purest heart,’ says sister

Previous story
B.C. government grants $250K to help robotics students

Just Posted

2019 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Round-Up

Looking back on the community events, rodeo and country fair that took place over May long weekend

B.C. government grants $250K to help robotics students

Two high schools in North Surrey among schools benefiting from grant to First Robotics BC

Mother of accused charged in connection to Surrey teen’s murder

Manjit Kaur Deo charged with ‘accessory after the fact’ in 2017 death of Bhavkiran Dhesi

‘It’s a game changer’: 15-year-old wins professional skateboarding contest on two skateboards

‘No one has ever seen it before’ said producer of Cloverdale contest

UPDATE: No one hurt in fire at Surrey care facility

It happened at the Czorny Alzheimer Centre, in the 16800-block of 66th Avenue

Rescuers finally persuade Eiffel Tower climber to come down

The official said the man was ‘under control and out of danger’ on Monday night

Oil companies, 24-cent gap between B.C., Alberta to be focus of gas price probe

Premier John Horgan called the spike in gas prices ‘alarming’

Motorcycle deaths spike 50% since 2017

Riders were most likely fatally crash on the weekends compared with the rest of the week

5 to start your day

Corgis put on a show at the Cloverdale Rodeo, family of B.C. pilot killed in Honduras remembers him and more

Family of B.C. pilot killed in Honduras trying to ‘piece together’ tragedy

Patrick Forseth has a number of friends in the area and was loved by everyone

Justin Trudeau credits immigration for Canada’s growing tech sector

Trudeau stressed that Canada has become a major source of talent for tech all over the world

Feds launch tourism strategy designed to boost sector 25 per cent by 2025

The fund is supposed to back experiences that show off Canada’s strengths

Man arrested after police standoff and fire at Abbotsford home

Suspect allegedly breached conditions to not be near victim or her home

Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

A petition is calling for B.C. Wildfire Service to issue a ban to reduce risk of human caused wildfires

Most Read