The lot, located at 18611 72 Avenue, is just east of Salish Secondary and across the street from the future Clayton Community Centre. (Google Maps)

Second multi-townhouse development planned for Clayton neighbourhood

Two developments, for 83 and 95 townhouses each, would bracket new Salish Secondary school

A proposal to build 83 townhouse units on a three-acre lot in Clayton passed third reading at a public hearing on Monday night (July 23).

The lot, located at 18611 72 Avenue, is approximately 650 metres southeast of a proposed 95-townhouse development that also passed third reading at council Monday night. It is just east of Salish Secondary School, and across the street from the future Clayton Community Centre.

The proposal complies with the West Clayton Neighbourhood Network Plan (NCP) land use designation, but would require an amendment to allow it to alter a road network and biodiversity conservation strategy for that area. The developer wishes to retain an existing Class B watercourse in its current location — the NCP proposes to relocate the watercourse. A change would be needed to the road network plan to accommodate that retention.

A report presented to council by city staff noted that leaving the watercourse where it is currently located “is considered better from a habitat preservation perspective.”

Approving the project requires rezoning the site from one acre residential to multiple residential. An existing single family home and “accessory structure” would be demolished, and all 43 existing trees would be removed. The proposal provides for 78 replacement trees.

The developer plans to divide the current lot in two, to allow the development of 83 townhouses in separate stratas. The north lot would have 38 units, and the south lot would have 45 units.

A future road — 72A Avenue — would bisect the two developments. The north lot, with 38 units, would have 84 parking stalls, and the south lot, with 45 units, would have 99 parking stalls.

The proposal exceeds requirements for outdoor amenities in both lots, and indoor amenities on the south site. No indoor amenity area is proposed for the north site, and the applicant would be required to pay $45,600 — $1,200 per unit — to address that shortfall.

It is projected that the development would add 21 students to Clayton Elementary and 11 students to Salish Secondary.

According to the developer, the townhouses would be expected to be ready for occupancy by 2020.


