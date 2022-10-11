The second of two escaped African serval cats was recovered near Qualicum Beach on Oct. 9. (Submitted photo)

Second escaped B.C. serval cat recovered after killing several ducks

Owners will reimburse neighbour for loss of birds, plan to install security cameras

The second of two escaped African serval cats has been recaptured near Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island, after it was found in a neighbour’s duck pen, where it killed several of the birds.

The female cat was picked up by one of her owners, Bill Edwards, and taken home in a carrier in the Corcan-Meadowood area on Oct. 9, according to Laurel Bablitz, the serval’s other owner.

“Their dogs chased her into the duck pen, so they were able to lock her in there,” Bablitz said. “But unfortunately there were some casualties.”

Bablitz added she plans to reimburse the neighbour for the loss.

The pair of servals escaped Oct. 2, with the male recovered on a neighbour’s property with a net the following day, after it killed a 19-year-old domestic cat.

READ MORE: One escaped serval cat caught, another still on the loose near Qualicum Beach

The female appears to be in good health and the pair of servals are happy to be reunited, Bablitz said.

Bablitz said she and Edwards plan to install security cameras and lights by the animals’ enclosure, out of a concern they may have been released intentionally.

Servals are not listed under provincial Controlled Alien Species regulations, meaning they can be legally owned in B.C., depending on municipal bylaws.

They are slightly larger than a medium-sized dog, on average.


kevin.forsyth@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CatsPetsqualicum beach

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
6 temperature records set in B.C. on Thanksgiving Day
Next story
Surrey council disapproves of proposed fed riding reconfiguration

Just Posted

The U15 A1 Cloverdale Colts celebrate after winning the provincial championship gold medal March 23, 2022. The U15 Colts, and other provincial champions, will be highlighted in a new exhibit at the Museum of Surrey focussing on 50 years of the Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association. (Image via facebook.com/cloverdalemha)
New exhibit celebrates 50 years of the Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Parents killed, 2 kids survive head-on crash during move from Surrey to Shuswap

Clayton Heights Secondary students collect donations for the 2021 Halloween For Hunger food drive. The food drive is in its 15th year. (Photo submitted: Sarah Daintrey)
Clayton Heights Secondary launches its annual ‘Halloween For Hunger’ food drive

Map of the new New Westminster-Bridgeview electoral district proposed by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission. (Source: surrey.ca)
Surrey council disapproves of proposed fed riding reconfiguration