Second-degree murder charge laid in Carlos Palafox homicide in Surrey

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Invinceable Green, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder in June 4 homicide of Carlos Palafox, whose body was found in a wooded area in Whalley.

Sergeant Frank Jang, a spokesman for IHIT, noted that on June 4, 2020 at about 8:15 p.m., Palafox’s body was found in a wooded area known as “The Sanctuary,” located off King George Boulevard and 128 Street.

“Palafox was new to the Surrey area and had come to find a place to stay,” Jang noted. “He had only limited contact with the community in this area. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and has been diligently gathering evidence for the past six months.

Invinceable Green. (IHIT photo)

Green was arrested on Dec. 16. “It is believed the two men had only briefly met before the homicide and that it was not a random incident,” Jang said. “We are specifically appealing for information about Invinceable Green, who is also known in this community as ‘Vince.’ We believe there are people within this community that have information about this homicide.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), contact investigators by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More to come…

IHITSurrey