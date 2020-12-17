Second COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

To date, 15 employees have tested positive and 13 cases are still considered active

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers on their project site in Kitimat. LNG Canada had a second COVID-19 outbreak declared, just weeks after the first was announced Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)

A second COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat.

On Thursday (Dec. 17), Northern Health announced another outbreak after finding evidence of COVID-19 transmission among Diversified Transporation staff working at the project site.

To date, 15 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in association with this outbreak, and 13 of the cases are considered active, Northern Health said.

There are approximately 40 Diversified Transportation employees working at the project site and all have undergone proactive COVID-19 testing. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.

Northern Health said this outbreak is unrelated to one declared Nov. 19, which has seen no new cases since Dec. 2.

Northern Health is working with the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) to ensure communication with the health authorities or jurisdictions of any affected employees’ home communities.

The outbreak declaration will be in place for at least 28 days.



