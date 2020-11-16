Second COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey care home in a month

Positive tests for staff member and resident at PICS Assisted Living

The PICS assisted living facility on 75A Avenue in Newton. (Photo: Google Maps)

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at PICS Assisted Living in Surrey.

A staff member and a resident at the Newton facility have tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from the health authority on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 15).

“Fraser Health has declared an outbreak, and our rapid response team is at the site,” the email says. “Communication with residents and families is underway. The staff member and resident are currently in self-isolation at their homes.”

The care facility is owned and operated by Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society.

“Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site. Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.”

On Oct. 13, Fraser Health reported that a staff member of PICS Assisted Living Facility had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the health authority’s “rapid response team” was sent to the complex, on 75A Avenue just east of 120th Street.

More details about Fraser Health’s COVID-19 plan are posted to fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

Coronavirus